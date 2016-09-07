Россия 

02.09.2016 Беседа на канале: Хроники военного времени. Донецк.

Беседа прошла по такой темам:
1 Выборы: не иду на выборы, не участвую в буржуазной массовке.
2 Эволюция или революция? А пример с Руссеф, Альенде ничему не учит?
3 Интересы в экономике.
4 Работа с молодёжью.
5 Чьи интересы на Донбассе?
6 Лозунг: За Советскую власть!

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WCfC4il-a5o

По материалам: http://publizist.ru/blogs/109551/14611/02-09-2016

